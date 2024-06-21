Perpetual Ltd Invests $884,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.07 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,837 shares of company stock worth $8,490,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

