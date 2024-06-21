Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,515,000 after buying an additional 111,786 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $260.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.71. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.72.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

