Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 726.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

