Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,710 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 2.30% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SMIN opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

