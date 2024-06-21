Perpetual Ltd Purchases 11,653 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,372,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,406,000 after purchasing an additional 833,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.