Perpetual Ltd Purchases 24,231 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.06% of Gold Fields worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

