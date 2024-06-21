Perpetual Ltd Purchases 5,175 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

PAGS opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

