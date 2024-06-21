Perpetual Ltd Raises Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $136,630,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 104,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

