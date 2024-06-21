Perpetual Ltd Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $1,442,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,232,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 92,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Newmont Trading Up 2.4 %

NEM opened at $42.81 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.