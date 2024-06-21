Perpetual Ltd Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 322.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,080.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,019.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,029.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

