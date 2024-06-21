Perpetual Ltd Raises Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.09% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 1,697,604 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 465,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

