Perpetual Ltd Sells 103 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 209,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $266.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.36 and a 200 day moving average of $246.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

