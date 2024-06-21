Perpetual Ltd Sells 103,070 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,070 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.05% of Suzano worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Suzano by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,159 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,301,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth $3,760,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 317,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 277,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

SUZ stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

