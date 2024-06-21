Perpetual Ltd Sells 1,111 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $145,144,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 313,285 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $325.68 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.91.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.