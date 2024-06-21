Perpetual Ltd Sells 13,234 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $154.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

