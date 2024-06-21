Perpetual Ltd Sells 2,182 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $198.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

