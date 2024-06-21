Perpetual Ltd Sells 2,211 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.22.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

