Perpetual Ltd Sells 249 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $466.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.54.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

