Perpetual Ltd Sells 7,691 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,228 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

