Perpetual Ltd Sells 8,985 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 115,790 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

SYF opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

