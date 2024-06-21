Perpetual Ltd Takes $633,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,357,392,000 after acquiring an additional 363,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

