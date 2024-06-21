Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Hologic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

