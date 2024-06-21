Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,780,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Jacobs Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

J stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

