Perpetual Ltd Trims Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.