Perpetual Ltd Trims Stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,238 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.72% of Afya worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Afya by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Afya by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Afya by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AFYA opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

