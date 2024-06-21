Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pervasip and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A MediWound 0 0 2 0 3.00

MediWound has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.60%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Pervasip.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.10 -$2.35 million N/A N/A MediWound $19.85 million 6.38 -$6.72 million ($1.38) -9.88

This table compares Pervasip and MediWound’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediWound.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -15.67% N/A -21.75% MediWound -64.24% -21.67% -10.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of MediWound shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pervasip has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediWound beats Pervasip on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

(Get Free Report)

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.