Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.99.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
