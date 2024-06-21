Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

