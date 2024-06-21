PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Up 48.4%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 48.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

PharmaCielo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

