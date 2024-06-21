PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Declares Dividend of $0.15

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
PHX Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of PHXHF stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.
