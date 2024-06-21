Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.65

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.65 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 65.40 ($0.83). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 66.70 ($0.85), with a volume of 894,897 shares traded.

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £370.18 million, a PE ratio of -448.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.66.

Picton Property Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a GBX 0.93 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,666.67%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

