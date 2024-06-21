PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.34

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $7.07. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 123,553 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

