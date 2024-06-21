PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.34

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $7.07. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 123,553 shares.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
