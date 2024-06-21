Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 19,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

