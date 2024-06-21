Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.41

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $7.46. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 78,761 shares traded.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
