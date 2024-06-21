Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.41

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $7.46. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 78,761 shares traded.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.