PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.66

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $24.15. PLDT shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 20,062 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

PLDT Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $968.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PLDT in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

