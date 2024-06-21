Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Shares Down 1.9%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.32 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16). Approximately 2,396,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,053,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The firm has a market cap of £60.50 million, a PE ratio of -1,255.00 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.51.

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

