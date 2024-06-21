PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWUP. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.