PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWUP. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.
About PowerUp Acquisition
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.
