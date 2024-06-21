President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.00

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.91). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.97), with a volume of 16,138 shares changing hands.

President Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £15.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.

About President Energy

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

