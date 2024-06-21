PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.35

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.35 and traded as high as $107.59. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $104.56, with a volume of 6,139 shares changing hands.
PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.
