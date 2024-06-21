PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.35

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.35 and traded as high as $107.59. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $104.56, with a volume of 6,139 shares changing hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,735,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,101,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $87,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at $14,576,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,769. Corporate insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.