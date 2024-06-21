Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$25.70 million for the quarter.

