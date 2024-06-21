ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.89 ($0.25). Approximately 31,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 22,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.15 ($0.26).

ProCook Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £18.85 million, a PE ratio of -432.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.23.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

