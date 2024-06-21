Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.91 million. Proficient Auto Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Up 2.4 %

Proficient Auto Logistics stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $16.53.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.