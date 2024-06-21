Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Progressive Care Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 37.11%.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; tele-pharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and medication adherence packaging and contracted pharmacy services.

