Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $109.13 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

