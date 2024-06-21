Propel (TSE:PRL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 53,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 70,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Propel Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

About Propel

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.