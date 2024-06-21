ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 12,316,525 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

