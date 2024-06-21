Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Prosus Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Prosus has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.