Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Prosus Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Prosus has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.10.
Prosus Company Profile
