PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Bank of America

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,849 shares of company stock valued at $888,907. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

