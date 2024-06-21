PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PHM stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

