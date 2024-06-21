PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.03

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.03 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 102.60 ($1.30). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.32), with a volume of 473,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays lowered PZ Cussons to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.41) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £445.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,297.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

