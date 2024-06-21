Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$90.43 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$96.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of C$45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 162,279 shares of company stock worth $14,709,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

